CHP: 1 teen killed, 1 injured in Hall Road crash

California Highway Patrol officers with the Bakersfield area office reported a Lamont teen was killed and another was injured in a single-car crash Tuesday night.
A 17-year-old boy driving a 2014 Acura east on Hall Road, east of Myrtle Road, at around 9 p.m. veered right, drove over a raised concrete curb and hit a block wall, according to a preliminary report by the CHP.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, per the report, died as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash. The passenger, a 17-year-old boy who was also not wearing his seatbelt, suffered major injuries.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the collision at this time.
The identity of the driver has not been released, according to officials.