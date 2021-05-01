CHP: 1 lane of northbound I-5 near Gorman reopens after 1,000-gallon asphalt spill

The California Highway Patrol says one lane of northbound Interstate 5 south of Gorman reopened Saturday afternoon after an asphalt trailer "snapped in half," spilling an estimated 1,000 gallons of asphalt.
One lane reopened at about 1 p.m. Work was still underway to clean up the highway and reopen the other three lanes. The CHP was receiving reports saying some motorists were getting out of their vehicles and walking around, and others were using the highway shoulder to try to turn around.
The spill was first reported at about 4:22 a.m., according to the CHP. Traffic was being diverted to Highway 138.