CHP: 1 killed in hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian

California Highway Patrol officers reported a 29-year-old was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run collision involving a teenage driver, according to a CHP news release.
A 17-year-old boy driving a 2004 GMC Sierra around 10:45 p.m. heading west on Sherwood Avenue, west of Garzoli Avenue, struck a man as he entered a westbound traffic lane outside of the crosswalk, according to the release.
The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHP officers reported the driver initially fled the scene, continuing west on Sherwood. He later returned.
The use of drugs and alcohol as potential factors in the collision is still under investigation, according to the CHP. No arrest has been made in connection with the incident at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the crash can contact the CHP Bakersfield area office at 661-396-6600.
The identity of the pedestrian killed has not yet been released.