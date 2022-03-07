CHP: 1 killed in Fort Tejon collision

California Highway Patrol officers reported that a 64-year-old man was struck and killed Sunday on Highway 166, where he was walking in a traffic lane near where the road meets Interstate 5 in Fort Tejon, according to a CHP report.
The man was struck at approximately 2:32 a.m. by a 2016 Kia. The road was closed at 2:55 a.m. for about two and a half hours.
CHP officers did not have a reason as to why the man was walking in the traffic lane on the road. It’s unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released by officials.