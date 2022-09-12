 Skip to main content
CHP: 1 killed, 3 injured in off-road vehicle crash

The California Highway Patrol reported that a 17-year-old was killed Saturday in an off-road crash involving four teens and a 2021 Polaris RZRoff-road vehicle.

CHP officers reported the crash happened around 10:30 p.m., when a 17-year-old boy from Lamont was driving the vehicle in a dirt field north of East Panama Road, east of Mod Way, and accidentally struck a concrete culvert due to the vehicle’s speed, according to a CHP report.

