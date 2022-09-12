CHP: 1 killed, 3 injured in off-road vehicle crash

The California Highway Patrol reported that a 17-year-old was killed Saturday in an off-road crash involving four teens and a 2021 Polaris RZRoff-road vehicle.
CHP officers reported the crash happened around 10:30 p.m., when a 17-year-old boy from Lamont was driving the vehicle in a dirt field north of East Panama Road, east of Mod Way, and accidentally struck a concrete culvert due to the vehicle’s speed, according to a CHP report.
All four of the vehicle’s occupants were taken to Kern Medical. The driver and a 14-year-old girl were taken for the treatment of major injuries. A 17-year-old girl who was a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries she sustained in the crash. A 13-year-old girl sustained moderate injuries.
Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, according to the CHP report.
The crash is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information regarding the crash can contact the California Highway Patrol’s Bakersfield area office at 661-396-6600.