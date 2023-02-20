CHP: 1 dead in rollover crash

One person died Sunday morning when she drove off northbound Highway 99 north of Highway 166 and onto the right shoulder where the vehicle overturned and came to rest on its roof, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver was going at a high rate of speed in the 2:26 a.m. incident, a CHP news release said.
The CHP only identified the driver of the 2003 Nissan Sentra, who died at the scene, as a female and did not give her age. Her passenger, 38-year-old Terrell Williams of Bakersfield, was taken to Kern Medical with minor injuries, the CHP reported.
Neither was wearing a seat belt, the CHP news release said, and the use of drugs or alcohol is under investigation.