CHP: 1 dead in rollover crash

One person died Sunday morning when she drove off northbound Highway 99 north of Highway 166 and onto the right shoulder where the vehicle overturned and came to rest on its roof, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver was going at a high rate of speed in the 2:26 a.m. incident, a CHP news release said.

