CHP: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after ejection from car in rollover crash

A woman died and three other Arvin residents were hospitalized after their vehicle overturned on Herring Road and they were ejected, the California Highway Patrol said Monday in a news release.
Romieo Narvaez, 22, was driving west Saturday on Herring Road at an unknown speed when he lost control of his car on the wet road, CHP said. He drove into until the vehicle stopped on its roof, the news release added.
The passengers and drivers were not wearing seat belts, the news release said. It is unknown what led Narvaez to lose control of the car, although drugs and alcohol are not suspected.
A woman, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene. Narvaez, Brenda Cazarez, 22, and Randolph Jackson, 19, were all taken to Kern Medical.
The CHP is investigating the crash and those with information are encouraged to call the the Bakersfield CHP office at 661-396-6600.