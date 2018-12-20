Christmas came a little early Thursday for some children in Kern County.
After hours of waiting, thousands of disadvantaged children were able to pick out a toy as part of the California Highway Patrol’s CHiPs for KiDs event at Valley Baptist Church. From Nov. 19 to Dec. 17, organizations and community members were able to donate new, unused toys for distribution.
Children were pre-selected by schools and other organizations that serve children who might not otherwise receive a Christmas present.
“We’re very grateful for the donations we’ve received from the community,” said CHP Officer Robert Rodriguez, who organizes the event. “Any time we can come in and help out these kids is great. Whether we help 10,000 or we help a couple hundred, I think it’s successful and makes a difference for them.”
Children picked from a range of products, including action figures, dolls, sports equipment and even bicycles. Children were brought in a few at a time to prevent overcrowding. Volunteers were on hand to help the kids pick out their presents.
Jessica Perez came with her three youngest children to pick out toys. This was the second time she has come out for the distribution.
“I think it’s really nice. It helps out a lot,” she said. “I’m usually able to get (my kids) some gifts, but not too many. I like the fact that they get to go in themselves and get the toy they want.”
Rosalyn White, who is an ambassador parent for McKinley Elementary, helped bring more than 25 kids from that school to pick out toys. She said they usually get to come every year.
“For the parents that can’t afford to buy their babies anything, this is great,” she said. “Half of the kids know their parents can’t afford to buy them gifts, so for them to be able to ... pick their own toys is a blessing. I wish they would have this two or three times a year.”
Nitra Smith, owner of Auntie’s Babies Child Care, brought about 15 kids to Thursday’s giveaway. Smith said she looks forward to bringing the kids in her care to the event each year.
“It gives kids who are less fortunate the opportunity to get toys and feel special,” she said. “It’s awesome. They love it.”
Smith said she hopes the toy distribution can serve as a teachable moment for the kids.
“We try to teach them to respect and appreciate the things they have,” she said. “They are taught to be responsible and take care of their own toys.”
