CHiPs for KiDs Toy Drive kicks off Monday

Toy collection starts Monday for the Bakersfield Area California Highway Patrol's 11th annual CHiPs for KiDs Toy Drive.
Anyone with a new, unwrapped toy suitable for a child age 16 or younger is invited to drop it off through Dec. 17 at the CHP office at 9855 Compagnoni St., the Motor City Auto Center at 3215 Pacheco Road, either Carniceria La Carreta location in Bakersfield or any local Walgreens store.
The toy drive, a result of the CHP's work with local organizations and businesses, has helped families statewide for more than 35 years. For information, call CHP Public Information Officer Robert Rodriguez at 661-396-6653.