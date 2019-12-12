The California Highway Patrol will host a CHiP's for KIDs toy drive Saturday at the Target East Hills location, according to a news release.
The toy drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3401 Mall View Road, according to the release.
New, unwrapped toys, gifts or sporting goods for children and teens are needed. Toys collected will help benefit local children up to 16 years old this holiday season.
