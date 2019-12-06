After 10 years, CHiPs for Kids has helped thousands of children in Bakersfield, but the annual toy drive isn’t slowing down anytime soon.
It has been held every holiday season in Bakersfield since 2009, and aims to provide Christmas presents to local children whose parents are going through tough times.
The year-end fundraiser has taken place in California for decades, but it was brought to Bakersfield by Robert Rodriguez, public information officer for California Highway Patrol.
“It’s just something that I always wanted to do,” he said on Friday, during the drive’s toy drop off event that took place at the corner of 28th Street and Chester Avenue.
What started out as a new endeavor has become an annual tradition for some families, he insisted, with many local families donating to keep the drive going.
“A lot of people, they expect it,” he said. “They look forward to helping us out every year.”
Some people who benefited from the program as children return to donate toys as adults, yet another example of how CHiPs for Kids is a positive influence on local youth.
The drive runs until Dec. 16, with drop-off venues available at all local Walgreens stores, the CHP office located at 9855 Compagnoni St., Motor City in the Auto Mall, both Carniceria La Carreta locations and the KERO 23 ABC News station located at 321 21st St.
On Friday, the Kern High School District drove a bus stuffed with toys donated from employees and the David Marcus Foundation.
The drive lasted from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For local families, the toys made available by the toy drive can provide some holiday cheer during a time that can be bleak.
“It’s sad to see a child disappointed on Christmas,” said Glenda Lomax, who runs a daycare center in southwest Bakersfield.
Last year, the kids in Lomax’s daycare got the chance to participate in CHiPs for Kids for the first time. She remembered seeing the kids with new bikes and toy trucks nearly a year later.
“It’s a joy to see a smile on their face and being able to be like the other kids that are fortunate,” she said. “They don’t feel slighted. They feel love like everybody else.”
Victoria Rivera, whose three children participated in the event last year, was thankful that her children would have a lasting memory from the holidays.
“It was really cool that (my kids) were able to experience that just because it is kind of hard sometimes,” she said. “Kids like stuff like that, and they are always going to remember that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.