Chinmaya Bakersfield hosts celebration for second day of Diwali

As proud parents stood at the back taking photos, young voices carried songs sharing the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.
The group of 150 or so gathered inside Chinmaya Mission Bakersfield was there to celebrate the second day of Diwali, a dayslong Hindu celebration that Anil Mehta, president of Chinmaya Mission, likened to a combination of Christmas and New Year’s in terms of its significance and what it celebrates. Part of the day's celebration included Chinmaya's Sunday School students singing with musical accompaniment of the harmonium.
“It's a beautiful occasion to start our new year, which will be starting in a couple of days,” Mehta said to the gathering after the songs. “And today, we celebrate Diwali, which is also called Deepavali, which means the row of lights, so it is the festival of lights.”
Chinmaya Mission Bakersfield opens its doors to anyone in the community who would like to learn about spirituality, Mehta said, noting there’s also a Sunday school class that teaches about the important saints in Western culture as well. There's also a pledge made by its members noting that those gathered are bound to each other with love and respect for one another.
Sunday’s gathering was an opportunity to teach about the significance of the current holiday, with Mehta leading a question-and-answer talk with the kids after their performance. Chinmaya Mission Bakersfield is there to help educate the community, with Sunday school and yoga classes among the regular weekend offerings, Mehta said.
The holiday brings an important opportunity to spread awareness about the Hindu culture, heritage and way of life, said Giresh Patel, who also spoke to the group. Patel said he became involved in the center to fight misinformation he was seeing about the Hindu culture, as a way to “correct the record” on things like myths he's heard about the caste system, which in part was also the responsibility of future generations, he said.
“And I have been hearing for a long time, actually, that there are some misconceptions about our religion and our way of life,” Patel said. “You children as you grow up, you will probably firsthand experience these misconceptions. And with what you have been taught … I think it is our duty to stand up to these misconceptions, tyranny or whatever you call them, and correct the record.”
City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, who attended on behalf of the city to present a recognition, called the day's events heartwarming, in reference to the ideals and values that were being celebrated.
“It was wonderful to hear those beautiful words in the lyrics of those songs,” Gonzales said. “And as I understood it, the message was very clear that as we celebrate, we pray and we ask for wealth, or inner wealth, not exterior, inner wealth of love, knowledge, courage, compassion. That is so beautiful. And the message of Diwali is so important for all of us to hear in our society, in our world today.”