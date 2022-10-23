 Skip to main content
Chinmaya Bakersfield hosts celebration for second day of Diwali

As proud parents stood at the back taking photos, young voices carried songs sharing the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

The group of 150 or so gathered inside Chinmaya Mission Bakersfield was there to celebrate the second day of Diwali, a dayslong Hindu celebration that Anil Mehta, president of Chinmaya Mission, likened to a combination of Christmas and New Year’s in terms of its significance and what it celebrates. Part of the day's celebration included Chinmaya's Sunday School students singing with musical accompaniment of the harmonium.  

