Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake could receive $1.15 billion for restoration projects following two major earthquakes in July that caused significant damage to the Ridgecrest-based military installation.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, announced Tuesday that the Conference Report for the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act supported the monetary influx to the base. The bill also authorizes an additional $64.5 million for runway and taxi extensions.
The recovery projects include:
• Planning and design implementation ($89.32 million)
• Hangar 3 replacement, apron, taxiway, and utilities for research development test and evaluation ($514.6 million)
• Aircraft parking apron in support of Hangar 2 replacement ($50.8 million)
• Michelson mission systems integration laboratory ($202.34 million)
• Magazines and inert storage facility ($138.93 million)
• Air operations facility and air traffic control tower ($70.9 million)
• Community support facilities ($85.790 million)
There was widespread damage at China Lake when the magnitude 6.4 and 7.1 earthquakes hit Ridgecrest and Trona on July 4 and July 5. The epicenter of those quakes occurred within the base's fence line, which holds more than 1,200 overall facilities.
McCarthy said he was proud to have secured funds to aid in China Lake's recovery efforts. He added it was a top agenda item after visiting the base immediately following the initial earthquake.
“China Lake plays an essential role in defending our national security, and I am pleased that this bill works to guarantee the base has the resources it needs to remain on the cutting edge of weapons technology development," McCarthy said in a news release. "The House is expected to vote on this bill (Wednesday), and I look forward to supporting it so that President Trump can sign it into law.”
