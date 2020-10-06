A former business development officer at China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station will offer tips on becoming a vendor to the federal government during a webinar being hosted Wednesday by Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center.
Guest Cameron Bruce, a 35-year veteran of the military base in eastern Kern County, will join SBDC Director Kelly Bearden for a free, one-hour discussion set to begin at noon.
Also on the agenda for the weekly event are recent changes to the federal Paycheck Protection Program and updates to local pandemic recovery initiatives.
Participants are urged to register in advance at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief30.