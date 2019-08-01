It's time to chill out, Bakersfield, because you have been named the sixth most stressed out city in the United States, according to a Babylon Health study.
Residents especially have to take it easy on Twitter, where data was gathered from more than five million tweets over two consecutive weeks in every state and the 100 most populated cities and towns in the country.
Researchers analyzed tweets based on the classification of words related to stress, frustration, anxiety, anger and negativity on a scale of 1 (no stress) to 5 (extreme stress).
Bakersfield residents on the Twittersphere contributed to 11.96 percent of the tensest tweets, according to the study. A total of 19,139 tweets were analyzed from Bakersfield.
What could be causing so much stress in town? There seem to be a few culprits.
A quick Twitter search of #Bakersfield reveals one roadblock that is the root of many people's stress: construction.
"Pro tip for #Bakersfield... avoid the 99 like you would Ebola," said Twitter user JasonFrostPhoto on Tuesday.
"Why is all of Bakersfield under construction at the same time," asked Twitter user el moxhis.
I am convinced that every single road in Bakersfield is under construction. There are road work signs literally EVERY WHERE.— x (@baldeyxx) July 29, 2019
It's understandable why construction and traffic might be a leading stressor among Bakersfield residents. With projects such as the Centennial Corridor, 24th Street widening and a construction barrier splitting traffic on Highway 99 going on simultaneously, road rage is well and alive in vehicles and online.
Pro tip for #Bakersfield... avoid the 99 like you would Ebola.— JasonFrostPhoto (@rootbeerphoto) July 30, 2019
The recent heatwave isn't helping, either. According to Live Science, hot and humid weather is known to be associated with increases in aggression and violence.
"Bakersfield Heat is a different type of hell," Serena Skinner said on Twitter.
Some Bakersfield residents who were traveling to locations where there would be cloudy skies and rain in the forecast were posting gifs that expressed their excitement.
(Currently feeling the heat of Bakersfield.... sees that it's gonna rain in Baltimore) pic.twitter.com/x8xBgZoZYP— JasperPie @ BronyCon2019 (@DaJoestanator) July 26, 2019
"(Currently feeling the heat of Bakersfield.... sees that it's gonna rain in Baltimore)," said Twitter user JasperPie, with a gif of Julia Louis-Dreyfus cheering in a scene from "Seinfeld" with the caption "Hallelujah."
The next few days will have 100-plus degree temperatures, so it's no wonder people are hot-headed on Twitter.
However, there are ways to help people chill out and cool down in the well-known Bakersfield heat, explained Michelle Corson, public information officer for the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
"For many of us who have grown up here, hot summers are just part of living in the Central Valley," she said. "Often times when the hot summers come, we need to still remember we need to respect the heat and take measures to protect ourselves. Nobody should forget heat can be dangerous if you don’t take the proper precautions."
Corson reminds everyone to stay hydrated and drink more water than they think they need, avoid sugary and alcoholic drinks because they are dehydrating, use sunscreen and wide brimmed hats to be protected from the sun, rest often in shady and cool areas and take extra precautions when exercising. She recommends people exercise in the morning or late evening when it is cooler outside or indoors if possible.
Other potential stressors that could have impacted Bakersfield's rankings include tweets on the Fourth of July earthquakes near Ridgecrest, poor air quality and homelessness.
A full list of the most stressed out cities is available at www.babylonhealth.com/c/national-stress/#/us-cities.
