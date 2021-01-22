Children’s Advocates Resource Endowment, also known as C.A.R.E., is now accepting grant applications from local organizations that benefit children, the nonprofit announced Friday.
“Our grant money is raised through Village Fest and our grants are awarded to local nonprofit organizations and for the benefit of local children," Board President Jim Luff said in a news release. “The pandemic canceled our Village Fest event in the fall, but we still have funds to assist these specific groups in serving children."
Grant applications will be accepted through March. Those groups that are interested can visit CareForKids.org for details and a downloadable application form.
C.A.R.E. noted that last fall it awarded grants to M.A.R.E., the California Living Museum, Bakersfield Police Activities League and the Bakersfield Homeless Center.