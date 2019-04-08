The children's train ride at Valley Plaza will keep chugging after all.
The Polo Express will be run by a new operator under the terms of a renewed lease agreement, a mall employee who declined to identify herself said by phone Monday. She added the train is "still here and going strong."
March 31 was supposed to be the train's last day at Valley Plaza after a dispute arose between the mall and Polo Express. The mall's owner, Chicago-based Brookfield Properties, had said it was looking for a new family-oriented attraction to take the train's place.
A post on the train service's Facebook page thanked customers for their recent support and confirmed the service will stay at the mall. It added the train's owner will step down as the business transfers to a family member and said new employees will be hired to run the train.
