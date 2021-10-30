Children’s Advocates Resource Endowment gives grants to 8 nonprofits

Eight local nonprofits serving children are the beneficiaries of nearly $32,000 in Children’s Advocates Resource Endowment fall grants.
The money is going to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County Lamont Center; the Alliance Against Family Violence; the Bakersfield Homeless Center; CASA of Kern County; Bakersfield Police Activities League; the Assistance League of Bakersfield; National Adoption Day; and Kern Bridges Youth Home.
According to a CARE news release, 27 applications were received in this grant cycle.
“These local children’s charities can struggle at times, and that is where CARE comes in, to purchase those important needs ‘for the kids of Kern County,'" Rick Peace, co-founder for both CARE and Village Fest, said in a news release.
CARE awards grants twice a year; the money primarily is raised at Village Fest, which was last held in 2019.
“Our local community has been on board in a big way since 1995. Also, in 1995, Michael Jordan came back to basketball with a single two-word announcement… 'I’m Back.' So, expressing the same sentiment Michael made famous, ‘We’re Back,’" co-founder Ralph Fruguglietti said in the news release. "See you at the party of the year, bigger and better than ever, in 2022!”
Learn more about the grant process at careforkids.org.