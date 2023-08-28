It was nearly a quarter century ago when 90 bruises pockmarking a Ridgecrest 3-year-old boy’s body were discovered by a doctor, who also found horrific injuries wrought upon the toddler.
The child’s brain scans showed subdural and retinal hemorrhage consistent with “abusive head trauma,” the Kern County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Monday, while adding it led to permanent brain damage.
“There wasn’t a part of his body that didn’t have a bruise somewhere near it,” a doctor said of the child, according to the DA’s Office.
Christopher Cruz, 47, who was found responsible for the injuries, was denied parole earlier this month for three years. The DA’s Office added Monday that Cruz didn’t express remorse that matched the impact of his crimes.
“I am relieved that the Board of Prison Terms chose not to release such a dangerous person who committed horrific criminal acts against such vulnerable victims,” Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a statement.
An attorney representing Cruz could not be immediately reached for comment.
Cruz was sentenced to 11 years and 4 months to life in January 1999 for torture, willful cruelty to a child and inflicting injury on a child.
Cruz lived with his girlfriend and her two children — a 4-month-old and the toddler — in Ridgecrest in November 1998. He had previously victimized his girlfriend in domestic violence incidents, the DA’s Office said.
The incident came to light when Ridgecrest police went in November 1998 to the 200 block of Robertson Road after getting a report of a child not breathing, according to The Californian’s archives.
Police found a toddler breathing, but suffering numerous bruises and injuries. The toddler was airlifted to Loma Linda University Hospital’s intensive care unit after the abuse inflicted upon him was discovered at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital. He was in Loma Linda for multiple days, The Californian reported.
Cruz told police the child had fallen down stairs at an apartment complex, previous reporting said.
The 3-year-old’s abuse led to long-term hospitalization and lifelong physical disabilities, the DA’s Office said. It added the toddler also had a “pinching injury” near his genital region.
Doctors also found blunt force trauma to his kidneys, liver, spleen, heart, pancreas, chest and neck, the news release said.
Prosecutors, who asked the parole board to oppose Cruz’s release, said he demonstrates “instability in his thinking and lack of transparency.” The news release added the board found Cruz an unreasonable risk of danger to society.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation — which operates the parole board hearings — did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Cruz was denied parole in 2015, 2019 and 2021. Commissioners sitting on the Board of Parole denied releasing Cruz on Aug. 9.
