Christopher Cruz 2002_500014793

Christopher Cruz, 47, was denied parole for three years on Aug. 9. He was convicted of torturing a three-year-old boy. This picture shows Cruz in 2002. 

 Courtesy of the DA's Office

It was nearly a quarter century ago when 90 bruises pockmarking a Ridgecrest 3-year-old boy’s body were discovered by a doctor, who also found horrific injuries wrought upon the toddler.

The child’s brain scans showed subdural and retinal hemorrhage consistent with “abusive head trauma,” the Kern County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Monday, while adding it led to permanent brain damage.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 