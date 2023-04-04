Child-care training course will be focus of SBDC webinar

Information will be presented online Wednesday about a free, 12-week training course for people who want to start a child-care business in their home.
During a one-hour webinar starting at noon, Nurture CEO Jennifer Brooks plans to offer details on the program’s offerings with regard to training, mentoring and grant assistance in advance of an April 17 launch in English and Spanish through the Central California SBDC network service area.
Nurture works with community-based groups, small business development centers and child-care resource and referral agencies. Brooks has 25 years of experience in small business, workforce development, asset-building and child care.
The webinar’s host, Director Kelly Bearden at Cal State Bakersfield’s SBDC, will open the event with information for businesses on weather-related disaster help from local and statement governments, capital resources, the economy and the crisis in banking.