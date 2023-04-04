 Skip to main content
Child-care training course will be focus of SBDC webinar

Information will be presented online Wednesday about a free, 12-week training course for people who want to start a child-care business in their home.

During a one-hour webinar starting at noon, Nurture CEO Jennifer Brooks plans to offer details on the program’s offerings with regard to training, mentoring and grant assistance in advance of an April 17 launch in English and Spanish through the Central California SBDC network service area.

