With the hiring of Bakersfield’s new city manager recently wrapped up, the appointment of a new police chief may take a few more months to solidify.
BPD public information officer Nathan McCauley said the department is waiting for Christian Clegg to take over as city manager on March 2 before posting the chief of police position as vacant. Because of the close working relationship between the police chief and city manager, BPD and city officials said they expect the decision to be up to Clegg rather than interim city manager Virginia Gennaro.
“Obviously we’re going to have to be a little flexible because we have an interim city manager and interim chief of police,” said councilman Chris Parlier.
The city charter requires a list of three candidates to be presented to the city manager no later than forty days after a vacancy. With the Dec. 27 retirement of former chief of police Lyle Martin, a list of candidates should technically be presented to the city manager no later than Feb. 5.
“I absolutely think it’s the right thing to do, to have the new city manager to approve the new police chief,” said councilman Willie Rivera. “Given the way our charter works, I think it’s appropriate (Clegg) gets to make this decision.”
The police commission will likely furnish Clegg with a list of candidates after he takes office in March, Parlier said.
The position vacancy is required to be open for a set period of time due to it being a government job, McCauley added.
Additionally, the city charter and BPD requires a variety of minimum qualifications for the chief of police, including being a member of BPD for a minimum of five years. This internal requirement has been in the city charter since 1931 and Rivera believes it’s one section worth changing.
“I don’t think we want to preclude ourselves from hiring from within. I think Chief Martin was a fantastic police chief,” Rivera said. “But I don’t think we should be hamstrung to only hire from within. I think it’s something we might want to change here in the future.”
Parlier also agreed that there are sections of the city charter he believes are worth reviewing.
“Not talking specifically about the (chief of police requirements), there are a lot of areas of the charter that haven’t been updated since the city was founded,” Parlier said.
Parlier explained that there are currently “no mechanisms” in place for the city council to review the charter. Rivera said the city council has not reviewed the charter since he was elected in June of 2013.
Parlier cited Riverside’s Charter Review Committee — in which a 15-member committee meets monthly to review the charter and make recommendations to the city council — as something he’d like to see implemented in Bakersfield.
Rivera described amending a city charter as a “pretty complicated process.” California legislature requires a general election to take place, provided an amendment is proposed at least 95 days before the election.
“The citizenry could ask for (an amendment to the charter) by collecting signatures. Another option would be for the city council to place something on the ballot, like we did with Measure N,” Rivera said.
Other requirements for the chief of police position include having at least two years at the rank of lieutenant or higher, a bachelor’s degree in specific areas, possession of a valid California driver’s license and a California Peace Officer Standards and Training Management certificate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.