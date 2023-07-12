Chick-fil-a_500009698

Final preparations are underway at the Chick-fil-A restaurant to open July 13 at 9030 Rosedale Highway. This photo was taken in June.

 John Cox / The Californian

Chick-fil-A is about to open a second restaurant in Bakersfield.

The popular chicken-centric fast food chain will unveil its new spot on Thursday at 9300 Rosedale Highway, at the Northwest Promenade.

