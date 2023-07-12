Chick-fil-A is about to open a second restaurant in Bakersfield.
The popular chicken-centric fast food chain will unveil its new spot on Thursday at 9300 Rosedale Highway, at the Northwest Promenade.
Store hours will run 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The chain is closed on Sunday nationwide.
According to a news release on Wednesday, the store will employ about 130 full- and part-time workers.
“We are proud to finally call Bakersfield home,” said Travis Terrell, the new store’s franchise owner. “My sister has lived here for 12 years so we’ve been able to get to know this community and build connections here long before opening Chick-fil-A Northwest Promenade.”
