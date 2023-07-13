Being among the very first customers of the new Chick-fil-A on Rosedale Highway was never the goal of Jordan Montoya and his companion Jessica Lopez. They happened to be headed to the nearby Target store Thursday morning when they noticed the restaurant had opened, so they pulled into the drive-thru.
“We come all the time,” Montoya said, adding how excited he and Lopez were about not having to drive all the way to the Chick-fil-A 4½ miles away on Stockdale Highway.
Asked what she liked about the restaurant, Lopez responded with a question of her own: “What isn’t there to like?”
It was a sign of the Atlanta-based chain’s customer loyalty that, 20 minutes before 9 a.m. on a Thursday, the new location at the Northwest Promenade between Coffee Road and Calloway Drive was attracting a steady stream of cars.
By lunchtime, enough vehicles were lined up for the drive-thru window that the restaurant assigned several employees to direct traffic.
Deysi Ramirez was another early customer, having already placed her order using a cellphone even before showing up in the drive-thru lane. She said she wasn’t interested in being one of the first to try it out as much as she was simply hungry for breakfast.
“I just usually go to Chick-fil-A once a or twice weekly,” Ramirez said, adding that she likes the restaurant mainly because it’s fast and convenient.
José Rocha lives across the street from the new location and said he was super-excited about Thursday’s opening. It reminded him of when In-N-Out Burger opened nearby, saving him a trip to Stockdale Highway.
It’s not that the food isn’t worth the drive. Rocha said those 4½ miles are just a little bit too far for convenience.
“I think Rosedale just sort of has it all now,” he added.
Chick-fil-A said the new location in northwest Bakersfield is owned by franchisee Travis Terrell, who has moved to Bakersfield with his wife and seven children. The restaurant is expected to create about 130 full- and part-time local jobs.
Terrell, a Las Vegas native who joined Chick-fil-A in 2013 in South Carolina, said in a news release his sister has lived in Bakersfield for 12 years and that now he is proud to call the city home.
Open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, the restaurant offers dine-in, pickup or delivery on its Chick-fil-A app.
As part of this week’s opening, the company will donate $25,000 to Feeding America, which will distribute the money to local organizations to fight hunger in the greater Bakersfield area. The local restaurant is also planning to provide 100 “local heroes” with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a full year.