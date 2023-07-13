Being among the very first customers of the new Chick-fil-A on Rosedale Highway was never the goal of Jordan Montoya and his companion Jessica Lopez. They happened to be headed to the nearby Target store Thursday morning when they noticed the restaurant had opened, so they pulled into the drive-thru.

“We come all the time,” Montoya said, adding how excited he and Lopez were about not having to drive all the way to the Chick-fil-A 4½ miles away on Stockdale Highway.