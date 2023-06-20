The Chick-fil-A under construction at the Northwest Promenade is set to open in about two weeks.
The chain’s second Bakersfield location was undergoing landscaping and sidewalk paving work Tuesday. People walking in and out of the restaurant’s interior suggested work continues inside the building, too.
A social media post by Chick-fil-A on Saturday said the location will open July 13, when it will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“We are so excited to serve our community & create a restaurant that is a destination for great food & uncommon care,” the post stated. “We can’t wait to see you!”
The new location is just less than 4½ miles from the existing Chick-fil-A along Stockdale Highway by California Avenue.