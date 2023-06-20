Chick-fil-a_500009698

Final preparations are underway at the Chick-fil-A restaurant expected to open July 13 at 9030 Rosedale Highway.

 John Cox / The Californian

The Chick-fil-A under construction at the Northwest Promenade is set to open in about two weeks.

The chain’s second Bakersfield location was undergoing landscaping and sidewalk paving work Tuesday. People walking in and out of the restaurant’s interior suggested work continues inside the building, too.