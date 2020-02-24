Chevron will present a major gift to Cal State Bakersfield Tuesday that will help produce the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs and visionaries, according to a CSUB news release.
The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. in the Dezember Reading Room of the Walter W. Stiern Library.
The sum of the gift will be unveiled at the event.
Chevron’s longstanding support has helped CSUB’s engineering programs achieve the rare industry seal of excellence from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, Inc., or ABET, according to the news release. The 2018 accreditation has elevated the engineering program to an elite level, attracting students from the immediate region and beyond.
Over the decades, Chevron has supported CSUB in several ways:
- NSME Student Advising and Success Center was started with funds from Chevron. It now has eight full-time advisers. Because of Chevron’s initial gift, CSUB was able to secure grant funding for a building dedicated to the center
- CSUB opened the first Fab Lab in both the California State University and University of California systems
- Last year, Chevron made a substantial gift to the California Energy Research Center to support interdisciplinary, energy-focused research
- Chevron has supported the development and growth of CSUB’s robust student and faculty research program, expanding access to undergraduates to perform work that has real-world implications and ignites a passion for discovery and respect for the scientific process
- Chevron employees have been a valuable source of expertise for NSME and other programs
“It is difficult to imagine what CSUB would look like today without Chevron’s partnership,” President Lynnette Zelezny said in the release. “With Chevron’s help, our School of Natural Sciences, Engineering and Mathematics is experiencing record growth, and that means that our region at long last will produce more of the engineers, scientists, mathematicians and technology professionals that it so desperately needs. Thank you, Chevron, for your understanding that in order to have an educated work force in our region, we must build partnerships and grow our own leaders of tomorrow.”
