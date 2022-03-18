Chevron sues Newsom over fracking ban

Chevron sued Gov. Gavin Newsom and his top oil regulator Thursday in at least the third legal action in six months aimed at overturning the state’s de facto ban on fracking.
The filing in Kern County Superior Court says the Newsom administration overstepped its legal authority in September by rejecting the company's application for permits it says the state should have approved based on state law.
Chevron's legal action follows a similar suit Kern County filed against the administration in September, and another brought a month later by the Western States Petroleum Association trade group. Thursday's filing appears to be the first by an oil producer pointing to financial damages from lost production.
The petition for writ of mandamus and complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief and damages by Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a local subsidiary of the San Ramon-based major, notes the state doesn't seem to have approved a single fracking permit in at least a year.
State regulators declined to comment Friday on the pending litigation. In October, the governor's press office called WSPA's lawsuit an "attempt by the oil industry to force even more drilling upon our state." It called the suit "a direct threat to our communities and the environment."
Chevron's filing, like the other two suits, argues Newsom has publicly acknowledged that only the state Legislature has authority to impose a fracking ban, as Thursday's petition said lawmakers affirmed when they created the first rules specific to fracking in 2013.
But in the absence of legislative action, Chevron alleged, Newsom, State Oil and Gas Supervisor Uduak-Joe Ntuk and the agency he leads, the California Geologic Energy Management Division, put in place a "de facto moratorium" prohibited by state law. The administration has also launched an administrative effort that would halt the issuance of fracking permits by 2024.
Despite the administration's stated desire to ban fracking in order to fight climate change, the suit said, the moratorium is part of an "unlawful effort to ban WST (well stimulation treatments, usually fracking) activities in California entirely, by executive fiat, outside of the required legislative and administrative processes."
It added CalGEM's application denials do not site a single technical, safety or environmental deficiency "because there is none."
The suit said Ntuk's job, according to state rules, is to "encourage the wise development of oil and gas resources." It said Ntuk is supposed to oversee drilling to let oilfield operators and owners use all locally familiar methods to increase petroleum production in the state.
It goes on to quote the state's 2015 environmental review of fracking, which concluded California's transition away from fossil fuels to renewable energy "cannot occur overnight." It added that a ban on fracking would only lead to greater oil production in "other parts of the nation and world with less stringent environmental laws" leading to more greenhouse gas emissions than allowed without offsets or credits in California.
Fracking blasts water, sand and sometimes toxic chemicals deep underground to open access to petroleum reservoirs. Environmental groups contend it puts groundwater and air quality at risk, but Chevron says it has been done safely for decades in California and that the practice is essential to continued production in mature reservoirs like the Lost Hills Oil Field in western Kern.
In September, Ntuk sent a letter to Bakersfield-based oil producer Aera Energy LLC explaining his reason for denying fracking applications without siting technical problems. Ntuk said he rejected two sets of Aera's fracking applications out of concern for climate change, human health and the economy. The letter also asserted Ntuk, a former Chevron employee, has discretion to deny applications as he sees fit.
But Chevron's lawsuit said the denial of its permits represents an unconstitutional taking of its vested property rights without prior compensation. It says the governor's ban also violates the company's right to procedural and due process and rules regarding administrative actions.
Chevron is represented in the suit by seven lawyers from two separate Los Angeles law firms, Alston & Bird LLP and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP.