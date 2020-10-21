Chevron Corp. has opted to postpone six hydraulic fracturing jobs in the Lost Hills area rather than have state regulators perform an environmental assessment the company would prefer be done as part of a blanket review by Kern County.
The delay underscores the value local oil producers see in Kern's efforts to revive a project approval process that, until it was struck down on appeal in February, had offered a high degree of permitting certainty in exchange for new costs.
Chevron withdrew the series of six "fracking" applications after being told by the state Department of Conservation that the projects did not appear to have been reviewed by the county prior to the decertification of Kern's environmental review in late March.
Newly disclosed correspondence shows the state offered to conduct the reviews but the company declined.
The company would not say specifically why it had withdrawn the six applications. Chevron stated only that it asked the state "to defer any further analysis or decision until the Kern County Oil and Gas Ordinance Supplemental Environmental Impact Report is in effect."
A key distinction between California's system for reviewing oil projects' environmental impacts and the one that had been in place in Kern is that the state's process looked at individual projects.
Kern's review process, undergirded by a massive review of all oilfield activity in the valley portion of the county, gave oil companies permits as long as they undertook various environmental protections and paid into a fund supporting regional air-quality projects.
Several years ago, before the county put its ordinance in place in late 2015, environmental groups had attacked the state's approach as inadequate.
Chevron's postponement has come at a time of heightened political sensitivity to fracking, a decades-old technology in which water, sand and sometimes toxic chemicals are injected at high pressure to open access to underground petroleum deposits. Despite California having some of the country's strictest regulations to ensure the practice is done safely, environmental groups say the practice emits pollution and threatens groundwater quality.
Late last month Gov. Gavin Newsom, under growing pressure from environmental groups, called on the state Legislature to ban fracking by 2024. State officials estimate the practice is responsible for about 2% of California's in-state oil production.
After placing a de-facto moratorium on fracking in June 2019, the governor increased regulatory scrutiny of the practice. The biggest change so far has been a requirement that individual applications be reviewed by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
Since that measure was put in place last fall, the state has approved 48 frack jobs, all of them in western Kern, including 12 proposed by Chevron prior to the court decision that decertified Kern's blanket environmental review. The balance of the approvals were awarded to Bakersfield-based oil producer Aera Energy LLC.
Chevron's more recent fracking applications might have been approved as well but the state said in an Aug. 7 letter to the company that it was not clear the proposed jobs were permitted by the county before Kern's permitting process was invalidated.
County officials have since been working to address shortcomings in its environmental assessment, as identified by the court. Following a recent setback the amended review is expected to be voted on next year by the county Board of Supervisors.