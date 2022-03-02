Chevron plans to test carbon capture technology at cogeneration plant in west Kern

Chevron Corp. recently announced a technology demonstration project in western Kern that is stoking hopes county oilfields will become an important laboratory for fighting climate change through the capture and permanent storage of a common greenhouse gas.
The oil major's local subsidiary, Chevron USA Inc., has partnered with London-based Carbon Clean to retrofit a steam and electricity co-generation plant with equipment that would remove carbon dioxide from the exhaust stream of an existing gas turbine.
Although the tests being planned now would not actually inject the carbon underground, as similar projects proposed locally aim to do, the idea is that successful results could lead to wider deployment of Carbon Clean's technology within a variety of industrial applications, including local oilfields.
The test project elicited a favorable response from the head of a county effort to retool Kern's oil and gas industry for more activities seen as being more climate-friendly, such as carbon management and the production of renewable fuels.
"The decision by Chevron and Carbon Clean to pilot new carbon capture technology here reinforces Kern County’s standing as an incubator for innovative, next-generation climate solutions," Jennifer Haley, who as president and CEO of Kern Oil & Refining Co. is helping guide the local industry's future as part of the county's B3K Prosperity economic development collaboration.
"It is great for the environment, our local economy, and illuminates the critical role of the valley in charting a sustainable clean energy evolution in our state," she added.
Several oil producers operating locally have proposed big investments in what's called carbon capture and sequestration. Some would remove carbon dioxide from smokestacks, while others would take it directly from the atmosphere. At least one such project proposes to put the CO2 to use in promoting local oil production. In most cases, the gas would be buried in depleted oilfields around the county.
Chevron said the project's timetable has not been finalized as it proceeds through the early stages of developing the demonstration project with stakeholders. The company declined to state the project's budget but said it is Carbon Clean's single largest investor, having made its first contribution to the venture in 2020.
"The focus is on advancing novel capture technology and is an important pilot to understand how carbon capture technology can be used at our facilities and across multiple industries," Creighton Welch, a spokesman for Chevron New Energies, said by email Thursday.
Carbon Clean said the modular technology proposed for deployment in western Kern, called CycloneCC, was designed to reduce the costs and physical footprint — as well as simplify permitting and operations considerations — that are usually associated with carbon capture projects.
Aniruddha Sharma, Carbon Clean's co-founder and CEO, said in a news release the company's goal is to remove the biggest barriers to widespread adoption of industrial carbon capture.
"It is vital that we decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors while developing new low-carbon technologies," he stated. "This latest investment and our work with partners, such as Chevron, will provide us with the opportunity to deliver exponential growth in carbon capture and meet ever rising demand.”