Chevron plans sale of Bakersfield office space amid local consolidation

Chevron Corp.'s recent emphasis on workspace consolidation doesn't stop at its headquarters in San Ramon. It's cutting back in Bakersfield, too.

The oil company says it's looking to sell some of the property it owns at the Bakersfield Energy Center, 9525 Camino Media, as it maximizes its use of space in Chevron field offices around the region.

