Chevron launches carbon capture and storage project in Bakersfield

Kern County has long been seen by a number of scientists and industry professionals as one of the best places to utilize carbon capture and storage to address climate change.
Now oil and gas giant Chevron Corp. says it is ready to test that conviction.
The company announced Wednesday it is launching a carbon capture and storage project aimed at reducing the carbon intensity of its operations in Kern County.
In a news release, Chevron said it aims to cut its carbon intensity — the amount of carbon dioxide emitted per unit of energy produced — by installing equipment that captures CO2 and then safely stores it thousands of feet underground.
The gas is stored in liquid form.
The idea of using CCS, as the technology is generally known, has been embraced by other oil and gas firms as a means to respond to investor demands and government mandates to clean up operations and reduce pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet.
The local initiative will begin at Chevron's Kern River Eastridge cogeneration plant near Bakersfield, the company said.
"At Chevron, we believe the future of energy is lower carbon. Reducing the carbon intensity of the energy people rely on day-in and day-out is well-aligned with the ambitions of the Paris Agreement," said Chris Powers, vice president of Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage for Chevron New Energies.
Chevron said it has applied to obtain a conditional use permit with the Kern County Planning and Natural Resources Department, and will continue to work with appropriate regulators throughout the process.
In addition to the Eastridge project, Chevron said it is evaluating and deploying multiple carbon capture technology demonstrations to develop more efficient and cost-effective capture solutions, potentially enabling future projects, not only for Chevron, but for other industries.
"As Chevron advances to a lower carbon future, we're identifying ways to advance our operations as well, so we can continue to provide local jobs, support the local economy and generate local government revenue that supports critical community services," said Molly Laegeler, vice president, San Joaquin Valley, Chevron.
The company believes the project has the potential to benefit the region on many levels and that Kern County is an ideal location for carbon capture and storage, Laegeler said.
Indeed, an August 2020 report by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory identified Kern and San Joaquin counties as the most promising first candidates for carbon capture and sequestration due to the regions' geologic and subsurface characteristics, as well as their existing oil and natural gas production.
Chevron noted in the release that it is also actively exploring additional opportunities to lower the carbon intensity of its operations in the valley, including the blending of hydrogen with natural gas in combustion, and the potential use of other emerging lower carbon technologies, such as geothermal.
But not everyone is in agreement that CCS will prove to be a net benefit in the fight against CO2 pollution and the climate crisis.
Mercedes Macias, a senior organizer with the Sierra Club in Kern County, said in an email the Sierra Club does not support carbon capture for enhanced oil recovery.
"Carbon capture and sequestration has always been a deceptive mitigation solution for oil executives to keep producing oil and in return putting communities' health in danger, as they do not do what they are intended to do and in fact worsen the climate crisis," Macias said.
"Not only will this create environmental, health and safety risks for communities saddled with CCS infrastructure, it will also prolong dependence on fossil fuels and delay our replacement with renewable alternatives," Macias added.
Certainly there is irony in the realization that a company that spent more than 100 years producing the fossil fuels that helped bring about the current climate crisis is now leading an effort to mitigate the release of those harmful gases.
Richard Chapman, president and CEO of the Kern Economic Development Corp., said the KEDC has a long history of working with Chevron and has appreciated the company's involvement in the community and the role it has played here.
"We are excited to see their commitment to lowering the carbon footprint of their local operations and look forward to seeing the innovation and technology they plan to deploy," Chapman said in a statement included in the Chevron release.
"These efforts aim to ensure job security and workforce development opportunities and maintain the quality of life we enjoy here," Chapman said.
Andrew Meredith, president of the State Building & Construction Trades Council of California, said in Chevron's news release that "energy transition efforts such as this project have the potential to create a significant number of good-paying jobs."
At a symposium held earlier this year at Cal State Bakersfield, scientists and industry professionals agreed that Kern is poised to become one of the nation's top regions for addressing climate change through investment in carbon capture and storage.
Chevron's endeavor may be just the beginning.