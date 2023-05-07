Chevron in ‘comfortable state’ as river flows ramp up

Chevron has a message for the people of Bakersfield: Don’t be alarmed later this month if you see oil field pumping units awash with Kern River water while other equipment continues to operate nearby — because the company says it’s on top of it.
The San Ramon-based oil producer has for the last six weeks assigned dozens of employees and contractors to prepare for such an eventuality, deploying short- and longer-term measures in the area of China Grade Loop and Round Mountain Road within the prodigious Kern River Oil Field.
Adjustments were still being made as of Friday to account for new erosion caused by the river’s strengthening flow, but Chevron said it’s basically ready for what water managers expect could be a 100-year flood resulting from this year’s record snowpack in the mountains above Isabella Lake.
“We practice this. We have history. We have a good history on this,” Field Operations Superintendent Wade Nicholson of Chevron’s San Joaquin Valley business unit said Thursday. He added, “I’m very proud to say that, as of today, we’re in a very comfortable state.”
The company says it has worked to secure earthen berms around its wells in the area and bolster the river’s bank with granite boulders to guard against large-scale erosion. Preparations have also involved finalizing plans to isolate and shut down pumping units before sealing off oil wells, all on short notice.
What Chevron’s trying to avoid is an oil spill — or worse yet, active pumping of crude into the rushing water — while ensuring the safety of its personnel during intense conditions that could test the resilience of bridges, weirs and other river infrastructure in and around Bakersfield.
The steps it has taken, and may yet take, are based partly on its own experience with flooding as recently as earlier this year in Monterey County, as well as precautions put in place locally during high Kern River flows in 2017.
Chevron noted it has kept in close contact with local and federal officials that have shared information such as flood plain maps representing the best available projections for where water levels may rise highest when the river’s flow peaks later this month or in June.
Kern River Watermaster Mark Mulkay said authorities are in communication with Chevron as flows ramp up. The hope is that extreme releases won’t be necessary even if rising temperatures threaten to accelerate snowmelt.
“Chevron is aware of what the flows are going to be,” he said, adding, “They know what their flow capabilities are.”
A city spokesman noted in an email that Bakersfield officials are in regular communication with Chevron and that they have been informed of the company’s proactive measures in case of flooding.
“The city will continue to monitor and coordinate with Chevron to be proactive as flow rates increase and continue to make any necessary precautionary measures,” spokesman Eric Galvan wrote.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — the agency Chevron says it relies on for much of the data it uses to understand what areas could potentially flood — said by email the oil field is not under its authority and that it didn’t want to speculate on the adequacy of the company’s flood preparations.
A Corps spokesman noted it will not tell Chevron when to shut down any part of its operation, adding the agency will continue to coordinate closely with local, state and federal partners to make “appropriate water releases at our flood control projects to minimize flood risk for downstream communities.”
Already, pipelines serving the oil field have been drained and power turned off in some areas, Mulkay has said.
Nicholson said most of the preparations made recently are hard to spot, though one aspect that’s more visible is the placement of boulders 5 to 10 feet in diameter — big enough to withstand strong currents.
Company spokesman Sean Comey said Chevron expects to receive at least six hours’ notice, and up to 10, in advance of very significant additional flow from Isabella Dam. If that’s reason enough to warrant special precautions, he said, equipment near Round Mountain Road and China Grade Loop can be isolated within about 90 minutes.
In that scenario, Nicholson explained, the area would be completely de-energized remotely and pumping units would be halted. About half a dozen people would be sent in to close valves manually, he said; then those personnel would be removed from harm’s way.
It’s possible people driving past the area will see oil wells inundated by water, Comey said. “If that happens,” he added, “we have taken steps to mitigate any impact, any significant impact, on the environment.” He declined to say how large an area, the number of wells or how much production could be impacted.
Recent flooding at Chevron operations in the San Ardo Oil Field in Monterey County, Nicholson said, resulted in no injuries or damage to wildlife. There was no loss of containment, he said, and no oil sheens were observed.
Comey emphasized the company’s preparations are scalable and multitiered, such that adjustments can be made as needed based on constant monitoring.
“We continually evaluate the situation and take action as appropriate,” he said in an email.