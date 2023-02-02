 Skip to main content
Chevron gifts $275K to benefit Kern County school districts

Bakersfield Chevron offices on 9525 Camino Media.

Chevron has donated $275,000 to benefit local education programs that serve Kern County school districts, it was announced Thursday in a press release from the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.

The majority of the funding will support the Kern Integrated Data System, with a portion also benefiting other initiatives run by KCSOS including career education programming, “Do the Math,” Camp KEEP, the California Living Museum and other Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics-related projects throughout Kern County.

