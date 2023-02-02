Chevron gifts $275K to benefit Kern County school districts

Chevron has donated $275,000 to benefit local education programs that serve Kern County school districts, it was announced Thursday in a press release from the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
The majority of the funding will support the Kern Integrated Data System, with a portion also benefiting other initiatives run by KCSOS including career education programming, “Do the Math,” Camp KEEP, the California Living Museum and other Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics-related projects throughout Kern County.
KiDS is an integral part of the Kern Education Pledge, a collaboration among Kern County’s 46 public school districts, charter schools and partners in higher education.
At the end of 2022, KiDS had onboarded 45 school districts representing 96 percent of classroom-based Kern County students, giving educators access to real-time local data to inform classroom instruction and flag problem areas so intervention can be quickly deployed.
“KiDS serves as the engine that informs educational actions in our cradle-to-career initiative and will accelerate improved outcomes for all students regardless of the zip code they reside in,” Kern County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Barlow said in the release. “Chevron has been our longstanding partner and we can’t thank them enough for their ongoing and gracious support.”