Chevron braces for possible flooding in Kern River Oil Field

In this file photo from June 2017, pumping units churn away in Chevron's Kern River lease near Gordon's Ferry.

Chevron Corp. is shutting in some of its production in the Kern River Oil Field to minimize chances of an oil spill in case the unprecedented snowpack above Isabella Lake leads to flooding near Bakersfield.

A spokesman said by email Monday the company is monitoring the situation and working with government agencies to “prepare for potential flooding” by doing things like isolating wells and planning to scale up such efforts as needed “depending on river levels.”

