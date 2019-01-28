The Bakersfield Christian Stand Up to Cancer club is participating in the 2019 Student of the Year Campaign, a leadership development and philanthropy program developed by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
As part of the program, 4-year-old Evelyn Verdejo, who was selected as Girl of the Year for the LLS and in many respects is the face of the campaign, recently visited the BCHS campus.
Verdejo was diagnosed with leukemia in September 2016. After chemotherapy, she is already out of treatment thanks to the many advancements and care plans available to those with the blood disease.
Evelyn’s mother Katelyn Verdejo credited the family's faith.
“We put our hands in God’s hands so he can lead us the right way,” she said.
Evelyn, who is expected to attend school next fall, took a peek inside the Bakersfield Christian Fine Arts Center and played on the sand volleyball courts, among other highlights of her BCHS visit. Her tour didn't just give Evelyn a glimpse of life as a high schooler, however; it also gave BCHS students a personal connection to the cause.
“This experience has opened my eyes to all the good the Lord can do through a little girl like Evelyn,” said sophomore Emma Wilson, co-leader of the Eagle Up to Cancer project team.
Wilson and other club members who interacted with Evelyn fell in love with her joyful spirit and energetic personality.
“We want to show her how much she is loved and we want to transfer the Lord’s love to her,” Wilson said.
Fundraising for the project culminates with a Feb. 22 dinner. The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society will hold auctions, live and silent, as well.
