Checkpoint turns up more than suspected DUI drivers

Slide Breaking News

A Bakersfield Police Department checkpoint held in the 300 block of Stine Road from Saturday night until early Sunday morning turned up more than drivers suspected to be under the influence.

While 855 vehicles were screened, 12 drivers were detained for further evaluation of their sobriety. Two were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Two men were arrested on felony warrants; one of them had a loaded handgun, BPD reported in a news release.

Additionally, four drivers were cited for driving with a suspended license, and 12 drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed.

Seventeen vehicles were seized; 14 were impounded and three were released to licensed drivers.

BPD asks that anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver call 911.

