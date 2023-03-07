'Check Before You Burn' program chalks up another season

The 20th winter of the San Joaquin Valley's residential wood-burning program ended last week with little fanfare from the valley air district.
"By choosing to never burn wood in an indoor or outdoor device, residents are having a quantifiable positive impact on air quality throughout valley neighborhoods," Jaime Holt, chief communications officer for the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, said in an email.
"Together with increased funding for the fireplace and wood stove change-out program — which grants money for the purchase of cleaner devices — the District Residential Wood Smoke Reduction Strategy continues to improve winter air quality in the valley."
Check Before You Burn runs each winter from November through February, and according to the district, helps minimize the buildup of harmful fine particle pollution in the valley.
Residential wood burning is one of the valley's largest sources of wintertime PM2.5 emissions, and is shown to have a direct effect on neighborhood air quality, according to the district.
Winter is a particularly bad time for particle pollution because the seasonal inversion layer often pushes harmful particles down to ground level, where people breathe.
Each day during the four-month Check Before You Burn period, a wood-burning declaration is issued for each of the eight counties in the air basin. These declarations determine what, if any, residential wood-burning devices may be used.
This season, the district as a whole issued 674 violations compared to 695 during the 2021-22 season. In the valley portion of Kern County, the number of violations rose from 79 to 104, a 32 percent increase.
During winter 2022-23, the district declared 60 "No Burning Unless Registered" instances for the valley portion of Kern, a slight increase from last winter. But "No Burning for All" instances decreased over the same time period from 52 to 39.
In September, the air district's governing board unanimously approved increasing the dollar amount available to valley residents willing to replace their fireplace or wood burning device with an electric or gas device. The grant program includes additional incentive amounts for low-income applicants and residents in the so-called hot-spot counties of Fresno, Madera and the valley portion of Kern.
The incentive levels increased from $2,500 to $3,500 for the purchase of a gas device, with an additional $650 for installation.
The incentive for an electric heat pump increased from $4,000 to $5,000. Low-income residents can receive an additional $1,500.
