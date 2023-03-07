 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Check Before You Burn' program chalks up another season

973907672-data.jpg-1

A backyard fire pit can help create a casual, fireside area for relaxing with family and friends. But the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District discourages the use of wood-burning fire pits by residents in the valley — and prohibits their use during winter days, except on "Burning Discouraged" days.

 California Outdoor Concepts

The 20th winter of the San Joaquin Valley's residential wood-burning program ended last week with little fanfare from the valley air district.

"By choosing to never burn wood in an indoor or outdoor device, residents are having a quantifiable positive impact on air quality throughout valley neighborhoods," Jaime Holt, chief communications officer for the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, said in an email.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases