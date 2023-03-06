Chavez, Wayside elementary schools among winners at 36th annual Math Bowl

The Chavez Elementary School sixth-grade math team, also known as the school's "mathletes," kept the celebration going on Monday after a big win at the 36th annual Math Bowl on Friday.
The Chavez team had a pizza party during lunch on Monday, the reward for winning the Gold Division overall title at Cato Middle School.
Roughly 250 students from 21 schools within the Bakersfield City School District competed in the Math Bowl, which has two divisions: silver for fifth grade and gold for sixth.
Wayside Elementary took home the overall championship for the Silver Division.
"I just can’t even explain the excitement," said Chavez coach Rochelle Murphy, who has been teaching at Chavez for 22 years. "I tried to capture it with videos. It was just so exciting. I took lots of pictures. A lot of the parents came up to me and they were just so elated. It was just worth all the hard work we put into it."
Murphy, who has been coaching Math Bowl teams for 18 years, said she believes this is the first overall title for Chavez at the Math Bowl. Chavez had won in various events multiple times.
Murphy's mathletes started practicing in January, she said, with one-hour sessions after school, Monday through Friday. The Chavez students focused on the testing and practice material that came from the BCSD Math Bowl.
The teams competed in team, duo and individual events.
In the Gold Division, Chavez had two individual winners with Ruhan Sandhu winning the Thinker event and Ian Flores taking first place in the Super Star event. Fabian Matthews of Cato Middle School took first place in the Fantastic Flash event. Each event has various math problems to tackle.
In the Silver Division, Wayside won the traditional relay, team round and dynamic duo events.
Wayside's Jose Macias took first place in the Super Star event.
Parents and school staff watched the final team relay at the end of the Math Bowl, when trophies were also awarded.
"It’s an opportunity for students to work together as a team," said Nicole Freeland, an instructional specialist for BCSD. "Math is really important. This is a way for students to get excited about learning math. It’s a big party. We had music playing in the background. There was some dancing. They get to enjoy themselves and be away from their school with other students that love math just like they do."