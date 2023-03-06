 Skip to main content
Chavez, Wayside elementary schools among winners at 36th annual Math Bowl

The Chavez Elementary School sixth-grade math team, also known as the school's "mathletes," kept the celebration going on Monday after a big win at the 36th annual Math Bowl on Friday.

The Chavez team had a pizza party during lunch on Monday, the reward for winning the Gold Division overall title at Cato Middle School. 

