Charter Communications Inc.’s local Spectrum broadband and cable customers may receive an unexpected “Proactive Maintenance” call before long — and if that happens, the company says there’s no reason to panic.
Stamford, Conn.-based Charter said in a news release this month that the free call is a new service intended to make use of the company’s advanced telemetry and network monitoring even before potential problems arise.
“Think of it like seeing a check engine light on your vehicle,” Wally Bakare, regional vice president of field operations, said in the release. He added that feedback has been positive.
If a potential issue is spotted, customers will receive appropriate information about it by email, phone, text or the My Spectrum smartphone app.
About 600,000 “proactive customer visits” took place in 2022, Charter reported. One million are expected to occur this year.
The company noted about 40% of the company’s Spectrum customers called for Proactive Maintenance were unaware of any problems related to their service.