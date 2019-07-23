Charter Communications Inc. has closed its Bakersfield call center, resulting in layoff notices to about 75 employees, the company said Tuesday.
Offering an explanation for the change, the Stamford, Conn.-based cable services company said it will serve customers through other, larger U.S. call centers, "where we can deliver information, training and technology to our representatives more efficiently."
Charter added that it will keep a large local presence with hundreds of employees, including about 150 local technicians.
Charter said it gave the Bakersfield employees affected by the change 60 days' notice before their severance benefits kick in, and that although they will be paid they won't have to come to work "so that they can focus on finding their next career opportunity." Health insurance and outplacement services are part of the severance, it said.
(2) comments
Trumps America...tax cuts for the rich, layoffs for everyone else...sad
Yeah it has nothing to do with a changing business model where nearly 1 million households a year shedding cable/satellite and going to on-demand, streaming services.
