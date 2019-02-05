The Charlotte Russe store at Outlets at Tejon is slated to close as part of the parent company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan.
Not listed on the fashion retailer's store closure list is the Charlotte Russe store at Valley Plaza mall.
Charlotte Russe Holdings Corp., which also owns the Peek store brand, announced Monday it will close 94 stores while it seeks a buyer. The company has more than 500 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
No closing date has been disclosed for the Outlets at Tejon store.
