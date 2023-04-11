Charities to distribute food, books to McFarland families

The United Way of Kern and its various partners will distribute food, dental kits and books to low-income families of McFarland on Wednesday.
As part of “Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies” the nonprofit is working with other local groups including No Kid Hungry, Community Action Partnership of Kern and Capital Dental to distribute free food boxes and books for children as old as 13, among other resources.
In a news release Monday, a spokesperson for UWK said the event, since its start in 2021, has worked to tackle two of the largest issues in Kern County: low literacy rates and hunger.
“Food and security play a large role in a family's everyday life, a child's growth, and education,” said Andrea Flores, education manager for United Way of Kern County. “We are grateful to be a part of this movement and shine light on the importance of healthy meals and education.”
McFarland residents interested in participating are encouraged to come to the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, located at 835 E. Perkins Ave., from 1 to 3 p.m.
“Children cannot focus on learning if they are hungry,” Flores said. “And access to books is crucial in creating routine reading for future success.”