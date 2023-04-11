 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charities to distribute food, books to McFarland families

The United Way of Kern and its various partners will distribute food, dental kits and books to low-income families of McFarland on Wednesday.

As part of “Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies” the nonprofit is working with other local groups including No Kid Hungry, Community Action Partnership of Kern and Capital Dental to distribute free food boxes and books for children as old as 13, among other resources.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases