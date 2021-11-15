Charges dismissed against woman accused of dragging a dog

Animal cruelty charges against a woman were dismissed Monday in relation to a 2019 video that circulated on social media of her allegedly dragging a dog on a leash, per court records available online.
Elaine Rosa qualified for a mental health diversion program in October 2020, which allows defendants to receive mental health treatments, according to previous reporting by The Californian. If the individual successfully completes the program, the charges can be dismissed.
Rosa was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after a video posted to social media that showed her riding a Bird scooter while dragging a dog named Zebra in 2019.
The video, which showed the dog being dragged in downtown Bakersfield, sparked backlash against Rosa at the time. Police said the Bird scooter traveled four-tenths of a mile at speeds between 13 to 20 mph. Zebra sustained moderate injuries in the incident.