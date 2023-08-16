Things easily get a little hectic — emotional, too — when August rolls around and school starts in Kern County. But as became clear Wednesday, the degree to which first-day-of-class chaos comes under control can vary from campus to campus.

At Bakersfield High School, for example, horns honked and vehicles blocked intersections as parents tried to approach the campus driving with their children. Some teens exited cars in lanes of traffic instead of pulling onto the campus and waiting in line to be dropped off.