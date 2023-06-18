Jose Lopez_500009443

Jose Lopez is the newly appointed director of the Kern County Veterans Service Department.

 Contributed

Jose Lopez has two central goals in mind as he officially takes the reins of the Kern County Veterans Service Department this week.

The first is to raise community awareness of the services offered by the county department. And second is to continue to provide excellent service in advocating for the benefits to which local veterans are entitled. 

Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.