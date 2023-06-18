Jose Lopez has two central goals in mind as he officially takes the reins of the Kern County Veterans Service Department this week.
The first is to raise community awareness of the services offered by the county department. And second is to continue to provide excellent service in advocating for the benefits to which local veterans are entitled.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last week to appoint Lopez, 35, as the next Kern County Veterans Service Officer, effective Saturday.
"He's well suited for the job, and he comes with lots of experience in the department, including in management," said Chairman of the Kern County Board of Supervisors Jeff Flores.
Calling Lopez dedicated, well-rounded and a straight-shooter, Flores noted that Lopez's experience in the armed forces brings credibility when advocating for fellow veterans.
"And he's bilingual, which is exactly what Kern County needs given its diverse population," Flores said.
Lopez has led the department as the interim veterans service officer since February, and has worked in a management capacity at the department throughout the past five years.
"I consider the department to be an all-in-one shop ... We try to make the process as easy to manage as possible," Lopez said.
Essentially, his office helps local vets navigate the often-complex and complicated process of applying for federal veterans benefits.
"We are benefits advocates," he said.
Lopez has lived in Bakersfield for most of his life. He joined the U.S. Army at age 17 after he received emancipation from his parents. He was deployed to Iraq twice, in 2006, and again in 2008 and 2009.
Following four years of service in active duty, Lopez served two additional years in the Army Reserves before his discharge in 2011.
Dick Taylor, who served as veterans service officer from 2012 to 2018, said he was delighted to see his friend and former coworker unanimously appointed by the Board of Supervisors as the new director of the department.
"As some may know I worked alongside him until my retirement from the county in 2018," Taylor said in an email. "He clearly understands the importance of resolving issues before they grow into problems; one of his skills is situational awareness, and to brief the board on concerns, to keep them advised of potential issues, as well as to advise them on the good work the department is doing, as well as those employees who implement that legendary customer service."
Lopez understands the chain of command at the county level, Taylor said.
"And much like he did during his time in the Army in Iraq, he is not afraid to question the status quo and to innovate and think outside the box, which I really admire coming from the private sector prior to my county service," Taylor said.
Taylor praised Lopez's skills in talent acquisition, employee development and retention, and leadership training.
"He has time and again demonstrated his prowess in collaborating with other county departments, outside agencies and groups and is well-respected because of his leadership style, which cultivates trust and celebrates the success of others," Taylor said.
Since rising to the position of interim director in February, Lopez has been able to get two illuminated signs replaced, as well as repair a damaged, non-functioning flag pole at the front of the building on Golden State Avenue at little cost or no cost to the county, Taylor said.
"I am confident we will continue to see more good things come from this man and his leadership. He is a major reason the department’s morale is high," Taylor said.
"The selection of Jose Lopez will assuredly benefit the county of Kern, its employees, taxpayers, as well as the honorable veterans and dependents he serves."
