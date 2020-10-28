The first “listening session” to hear community concerns regarding the Bakersfield Police Department took place over Zoom on Wednesday.
For more than an hour, an independent committee heard statements that ranged from broad support of law enforcement to calls for the complete abolishment of the department.
Organized by the BPD Community Collaborative, which is composed of around 30 members, the committee is holding a total of three listening sessions over the next two weeks.
The listening sessions, as well as the community collaborative itself, grew out of the protests that erupted in Bakersfield and across the country following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In Bakersfield, hundreds of people gathered in front of BPD headquarters over a period of several days to demand police policies be altered.
In the midst of the unrest City Councilman Andrae Gonzales made a referral to city staff to develop a committee that would review BPD policies before making a report about potential next steps and delivering it to the council within six months.
Leading committee members present on Wednesday included Michael Burroughs, director of Cal State Bakersfield’s Kegley Institute of Ethics, NaTesha Johnson, CEO of Upside Productions, Mark Martinez, co-director of CSUB’s Center for Social Justice and Traco Matthews, chief program officer at Community Action Partnership of Kern.
“The overarching goal with this whole collaborative and this work is restoring trust,” Matthews said during the meeting. “Part of that process is authentic listening.”
Before the first listening session, Gonzales said he hoped the committee allowed community members to feel heard. Both the city and BPD are taking a hands-off approach to the committee, which was set up to be run by those outside the city’s payroll.
“Our community is very diverse. There are lots of different neighborhoods, lots of different groups that make up our city,” Gonzales said. “And it’s important for us to hear from them all, and to make sure that we’re continuously working to bring in new voices and hear their perspectives as well.”
Then, he added, the city has to move from the listening phase to the “action phase.” The committee’s report is due to the city in January, and it could lead to real change at BPD.
But the diversity of Bakersfield’s voice certainly made its presence felt on Wednesday, which could make it difficult to develop a cohesive message in the report. A broad consensus on policing was not apparent as speaker after speaker offered vastly different suggestions about the city’s law enforcement officers.
Several speakers from Sunrise Kern, the local chapter of the national Sunrise Movement, which describes itself as a youth movement to stop climate change, advocated for the complete abolition of BPD. Other speakers urged the committee to recommend less extreme measures such as the shifting of resources to social and mental health services. At least one speaker was broadly supportive of police.
The one sentiment that shined through the differing perspectives was the desire for the committee to actually make a difference, rather than just have the appearance of listening to the community’s gripes.
“I think the situations here are very tense and I see that,” said a speaker identified as Harveen Kaur. “I’m glad that we’re having these listening sessions, but I hope that there is some actual change and results from this.”
With two listening sessions to go, and months before their final report is completed, the committee has its work cut out for it.
“I think in isolation, this listening session is not going to overturn anything,” Burroughs said. But taken together with the other efforts of the committee, he sounded hopeful that change was in the air.