Cliff Chandler has been named publisher of The Bakersfield Californian, effective Sunday.
Steven Malkowich, executive vice president of Sound News Media, the owner of The Californian, said he is "extremely pleased" to announce Chandler's appointment to the role, which includes oversight of The Californian, Tehachapi News, The Record serving Delano and McFarland, Kern Business Journal, The Bakersfield Voice, Bakersfield Life and the affiliated websites.
"We are very confident in Cliff's appointment to the new role of publisher in leading The Californian into the future as Kern County's leading source of news and information," Malkowich said. "Please join us in congratulating Cliff in his new leadership role."
Chandler was promoted from the position of general manager, a role he had held since the July 1 purchase of The Californian by Sound News Media.
“I look forward to the opportunity to continue a legacy of top-notch news reporting with our staff of strong storytellers. We are fortunate to live in a community where people really care about what’s happening within our county, cities and neighborhoods," Chandler said.
He added that he is "excited to continue working with our local businesses in creating marketing strategies that drive traffic through their doors while also keeping valuable consumer shopping dollars local."
Before becoming general manager at The Californian, Chandler was director of advertising. He previously was automotive sales manager for three years at The San Diego Union-Tribune. He also brings experience as vice president of advertising at the San Francisco Media Group, which includes the San Francisco Examiner and SF Weekly. Chandler brings sales managerial experience from the Santa Clarita Valley Signal, as well as from Digital First Media, a company that oversees several newspapers in the Los Angeles region.
What a Phenomenal coincidence a person with the last name Chandler should manage a Bakersfield newspaper. Either, respectfully, a spectacular fall from grace of a still fabulously wealthy but now nearly media irrelevant fall, or a parable recalling the classic words: ‘Rosebud’
