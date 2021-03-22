Champion boxer, Central Valley hometown hero encourages ag workers to 'Get vacinated'

Surrounded by rows of almond trees in an orchard near the Wonderful Pistachios plant in Lost Hills, light welterweight boxing champion Jose Ramirez was spreading a message Monday, not only for Wonderful Co. employees, but all agricultural workers.
"Take that step. Be motivated. Get that vaccine," he told a group of orchard workers.
Now that all agricultural employees are eligible to receive the vaccine, Wonderful is helping get the word out, said Andy Anzaldo, the company's chief operations officer for corporate social responsibility.
"We know this has been a hard year for many of you," Anzaldo told the gathering. But there's a light at the end of this year-long tunnel, he added, and by getting vaccinated, the fight against COVID-19 becomes more effective.
By joining forces with a celebrity athlete whose mother once worked at the adjacent pistachio and almond processing plant, organizers hoped the vaccination message would be even more powerful for employees and their families.
As dozens of ag workers gathered around Ramirez and Anzaldo, lots of heads were nodding and hands were clapping as Ramirez compared workers' fight against the virus with his fights in the ring.
Field employee Maricruz Cantoran, a resident of Lost Hills, said in an email following the morning gathering that she was glad Ramirez encouraged employees to step up and get the vaccine.
"I know many people in our community who declined to be vaccinated even though they're eligible, and I think hearing Jose talk about this is important to change their minds because he understands our point of view," Cantoran said.
The statistics are dire. Hispanics and Latinos are 1.7 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than their non-Hispanic white counterparts, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "Risk for COVID-19 Infection, Hospitalization, and Death by Race/Ethnicity."
It gets worse. Hispanics are 4.1 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 and 2.8 times more likely to die from the virus and its complications, the CDC found.
Ana Acosta, an office manager in Wonderful's grower relations, said Ramirez brought a brand of "relatability" in Latino culture.
If your next-door neighbor gets the vaccine, you may be more likely to get it, too, she said.
"That's how our culture works," Acosta said. "It's the power of word of mouth."
Ramirez, a WBC and WBO light welterweight champion, said if he wins his next fight in May, he will be the "undisputed" champion in his weight class by simultaneously holding world titles from all four of the major sanctioning organizations.
He talked with close to 150 employees about how he grew up in Avenal, just a short distance from the Lost Hills plant. His mother, Juanita, who worked at the same facility in which he spoke, stood by his side.
Ramirez spoke about how the pandemic affected him, that many family members contracted the virus, but fortunately recovered and have since received the vaccine.
"We fight so our families will be safe," he said, emphasizing the importance of protecting our loved ones, coworkers, and our communities by getting the COVID-19 vaccine when you become eligible — and all agricultural workers are.
Individuals and families who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but are having trouble getting access, may contact the Wonderful Health & Wellness Clinic in Lost Hills at 720-2660.