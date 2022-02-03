Chamber relaunches campaign in support of local businesses

Greater Bakersfield Chamber relaunched its Shop Local, Shop Now website and campaign this week.
This consumer campaign was initially activated during the winter holidays and received praise from the business community due to its efforts to get individuals to shop locally, according to a news release from the chamber.
Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the idea is to encourage local consumers to support small and locally owned businesses in Kern County.
The chamber’s website, shoplocalshopnow.com has a list of locally owned businesses that are participating.