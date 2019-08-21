Bakersfield residents are invited to mingle and eat a wide assortment of food available at the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce's BBQ & Brews social this Friday.
Enjoy a fun and casual evening with barbecue from Hodel’s, craft beer, wine and whiskey tastings and live music from Nate Antwine and Truxton Mile. The event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. inside the Bakersfield Museum of Art.
Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/chamber-social-bbq-brews-tickets-65138689574.
Proceeds from the social will help support chamber programs, services and events.
It's been a while since the chamber hosted a summer social fundraiser, said Hillary Haenes, vice president of member engagement. While the event used to be held outside the Kern County Museum it was moved inside the Bakersfield Museum of Art three years ago, and it's now back by popular demand.
"People were asking for it and wondering where's the summer social, and we decided to bring it back," she said.
Though it's geared toward members of the business community, she said it's an event all can enjoy.
"It’s very laid back and casual. It’s an indoor backyard barbecue, so come wearing shorts, polos, summer dresses, and leave the suit and tie at home," she said.
The dinner menu includes hand-carved flame roasted tri-tip, pulled pork, barbecue smoked chicken, salsa and barbecue, mac and cheese, cake and cookies. Beverage tickets cost $5 each.
For the wine flights, guests can select three of five wines which include Round Hill rose, Hess sauvignon blanc, Sextant chardonnay, B.R. Cohn pinot noir and Line 39 cabernet sauvignon. Basil Hayden’s, Pendleton and Bulleit 95 Rye will be the whiskey tasting selections.
Wine flights are two tickets, wine by the glass is one ticket and whiskey tastings is one ticket.
For more information, call the chamber at 661-327-4421 or visit bakersfieldchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.