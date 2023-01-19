Chamber of Commerce installation focuses on diversity, collaboration with city of Bakersfield

A theme of inclusion established last year by the outgoing chairman of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce carried into 2023 with the induction Thursday of the organization’s incoming chairman: Ken Keller, president and CEO of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Nearly 400 people, including top government and business leaders, gathered for a luncheon at Seven Oaks Country Club for awards and an annual leadership transition that, this year, focused on expanding the chamber’s membership among a wider diversity of businesses.
Outgoing leader Rick Jhaj, a businessman and developer who last year served as the chamber’s first Punjabi Sikh chairman, told the audience he expects to see Keller, as a health-care administrator with more than three decades of experience, expanding the organization’s success.
After noting Keller is a personal friend of his, Jhaj added notes including his appreciation for Keller’s “famous Louisiana charm,” southern drawl, easygoing personality and one-of-a-kind smile.
“Laissez bon temps rouler,” Jhaj said, using a Cajun French phrase meaning, “Let the good times roll.”
Keller, upon accepting a ceremonial gavel from Jhaj, opened with a quiz on Bakersfield’s size in relation to other U.S. metropolises, concluding that the city has a larger population than Tampa, Fla., Honolulu and New Orleans.
“We have a lot to brag about,” he said, adding he was pleased, proud and happy to be part of the greater Bakersfield community.
Keller acknowledged he has big shoes to fill and that the 1,100-member chamber needs to continue the kind of inclusion Jhaj focused on.
“We need to represent everybody across diverse backgrounds, and we’ll continue to do that,” he said. “We’re here so that everybody has a chance, everybody has an opportunity.”
With Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh away at a conference in Washington, D.C., Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzales delivered a message of encouragement.
“Our future looks far brighter than many other cities across the country,” he said.
Gonzales emphasized city government’s partnership with the chamber in shared pursuit of job-creation goals outlined by the B3K Prosperity economic collaboration.
“We’re looking forward to a strong partnership in 2023 and beyond,” he said.
Among several awards the chamber gave out at the event was its Volunteer of the Year award, which went to Martin Guerrero, owner of Hacienda Guerrero Catering.
After approaching the lectern, Guerrero thanked his staff for enduring his “crazy schedule.” He was especially grateful to his wife, almost to the point of apologetic.
“If I am home,” he said, “I’m asleep or I’m planning for the next event.”
The city of Bakersfield received the chamber’s Community Partner of the Year award. It was accepted by City Manager Christian Clegg, who like Gonzales focused on collaboration such as the two organizations' success in hosting the California Economic Summit last year.
“It just shows when you work together and you put your mind to it, and you put some resources to it, the outcome that you can achieve,” Clegg said.
Bank of America got the Chamber Champion award. The Councilmember of the Year award went to Amanda Frank, director of special projects at Kern County Superintendent of Schools.