Chamber of Commerce installation focuses on diversity, collaboration with city of Bakersfield

A theme of inclusion established last year by the outgoing chairman of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce carried into 2023 with the induction Thursday of the organization’s incoming chairman: Ken Keller, president and CEO of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Nearly 400 people, including top government and business leaders, gathered for a luncheon at Seven Oaks Country Club for awards and an annual leadership transition that, this year, focused on expanding the chamber’s membership among a wider diversity of businesses.

